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Back in the Occupied West Bank
And a note on supporting my work.
Jun 19
160
24
35
The End of the Parade
Israel disciplines its supporters who still fantasize about a liberal Jewish State; the government invests directly into settler violence; and how the…
Jun 10
152
10
48
May 2026
The Biggest Israel-Palestine Story You Haven’t Heard About
The Knesset prepares to vote on a bill that would effectively annex large parts of the West Bank—and potentially Gaza—through antiquities legislation.
May 24
79
4
28
What Did You Think Ben-Gvir Was Doing All This Time?
On the hysterical backlash to Nick Kristof’s reporting on Israel’s prison system.
May 15
262
27
73
Inside a “Greater Israel” Real Estate Expo at an NYC Synagogue
Reporter Noah Hurowitz on how to steal Palestinian land from the comfort of your NYC synagogue.
May 7
97
5
18
45:22
A School Shooting in the Occupied West Bank
With support flowing from synagogues across the US. Can anyone be bothered to care?
May 3
199
11
67
April 2026
Hasan, what do they want from you?
I asked Hasan Piker why the media and political world is so completely obsessed with him.
Apr 26
283
29
48
53:38
On Iron Dome, the Death Penalty Law, the Reeducation of Ezra Klein, and Dispatches from the Ground
What you need to know heading into the week
Apr 19
69
9
15
He retorted, narrowing his eyes.
The Free Press prints a racist lie to fit a prefab narrative; Israel authorizes 34 settlements under cover of condemnations.
Apr 12
156
13
27
How the Iran War Exposed the Israelization of America
Séamus Malekafzali on the feedback loop of US-Israel collaborative impunity
Apr 10
70
9
15
1:32:22
A "Peace Process" Insider Reckons With Decades of Failure
Longtime American negotiator Rob Malley on the deceit at the heart of the Israel-Palestine peace process.
Apr 5
128
6
35
1:50:14
March 2026
A Young Settler Sacrificed for the Land
Israel’s child soldiers in the West Bank; ferocious pogroms after a young settler’s death; Democratic politicians issue ritual condemnations.
Mar 29
87
16
27
© 2026 Jasper Diamond Nathaniel
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