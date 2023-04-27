Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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“The day-to-day experience of what it means to live in the West Bank has never come across to me the way it has through Jasper’s really excellent reporting.” —Chris Hayes

Deeply reported stories from inside the West Bank and analysis that cuts through the noise. My work aims to make the sheer brutality of the occupation impossible to ignore.

My work is entirely self-funded, including my trips to the West Bank, and it makes a real difference—especially with a mainstream media that refuses to hold power to account. In November alone, a settler I filmed clubbing a Palestinian grandmother was indicted on terrorism charges, and 16-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim—whose case I covered almost daily while most outlets ignored it—was freed from Israeli military detention.

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reporting on-the-ground in the occupied West Bank.

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