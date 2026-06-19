Hi all —

I’m back in the Occupied West Bank, where I’ll be reporting from the ground for the foreseeable future. If all goes to plan—and, to be fair, it never does—I’ll be spending time from the Jordan Valley to the South Hebron Hills, from the Ramallah region to villages under siege in the north, and into the decimated refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarm. I’ll be following up directly on my past reporting—the pogroms in Turmus’ayya, the school shooting in al-Mughayyir, the killing of an infant in Hebron, the archaeological takeover of Sebastia—as well as chasing down stories unfolding in real time.

As ever, I’ll be going where the settlers go, documenting their state-backed campaign of ethnic cleansing—a campaign that somehow continues to escalate through a historic killing spree and unprecedented land theft, particularly now that Israel is feeling increasingly hamstrung by fading support for its wars on Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza. That violent energy needs to be redirected somewhere, and it often goes straight to the West Bank, where mainstream media coverage suddenly drops off a cliff.

I know better than to promise a consistent publishing schedule while I’m here, but I’ll be writing short dispatches whenever I can and collecting material for future pieces and larger projects. In the meantime, most of my live reporting will be on Instagram.

My work is entirely self-funded, so if you’d like to support my independent journalism, the best way is by becoming a paid subscriber. I’m currently offering 20% off: $64 for the year, or $6.40 month-to-month.

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And, as always, I’m grateful when you share this newsletter with others who you think should be reading it.

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Thanks all—more soon.

Jasper