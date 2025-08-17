Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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Maya/Maryam's avatar
Maya/Maryam
Aug 17, 2025

Just reading this took me long pauses and putting the phone down multiple times to breathe. I can’t imagine what it takes to write it. Thank you. Bless you.

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Justruth's avatar
Justruth
Aug 17, 2025Edited

The world needs to know. Supporters of Israel need to know. Our representatives need to know. And the corrupt, contemptible, and craven MSM needs to be reminded what real reporting looks like. Your reporting is invaluable for anyone who wishes to hear and see the truth. A heartfelt thank you for your courage and work.

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