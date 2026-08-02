Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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BookwormBev's avatar
BookwormBev
1dEdited

I cannot stop being astonished at seeing the descendants of people who escaped programs or the Holocaust turning into Nazis.

I too am Jewish and I cannot stomach seeing this extreme lack of humanity.

Why has it happened and what will stop it?

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James's avatar
James
1d

This stuff breaks my heart. The Israeli settlers are the terrorists in these Palestinian villages where they are prohibited to even be. They are living through what Americans experienced during the black slavery period where white people could shoot and kill as many blacks and get away with it with no accountability.

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