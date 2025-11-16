Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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Ramsey Alsheikh's avatar
Ramsey Alsheikh
Nov 16, 2025

I wish the whole world could read this piece. Keep up this important work!

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Robert Comber's avatar
Robert Comber
Nov 16, 2025

Jasper - I am now fully subscribed, and hope that I will be just one of a large group to be able to help to provide a living wage, so that you can continue to keep the world informed about events in Palestine, the West Bank and Israel.

Late at night in London, so I will read your long and comprehensive report more carefully, and word by word, tomorrow. Stay safe and well!

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