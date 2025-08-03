Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles McBryde's avatar
Charles McBryde
Aug 3, 2025

I hate how people pretend the settlers are some sort of anomaly, as if the entire project of Zionism wasn’t built around precisely what they’re doing.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jasper Diamond Nathaniel and others
Grimalkin's avatar
Grimalkin
Aug 3, 2025

Thanks for another horrifying catalogue of despair. Stay safe, if you can.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jasper Diamond Nathaniel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture