Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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Noha Beshir's avatar
Noha Beshir
May 26, 2025

I mean, you already know how angry reading all of this makes me every single week, and yet here I am...

Honestly, what you said makes sense to me, all of it, but especially the part of it being basically irrelevant. Like you said, we are getting wall to wall coverage of the murder of the embassy workers and yet essentially nothing about civilians that are treated as though they are legitimate targets...

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Medina's avatar
Medina
May 26, 2025

Thanks again for this! Much appreciated!

Just a few thoughts -

The humanization of the Israeli embassy employees reveals that the violence is coming from inside the house because power protects power & those who align with power get love stories. Empire feigns innocence in order to deceive & obscure context. Our job is to understand both their tactics and the material reality that led to this. If violence against them is labeled as senseless hatred, then any attempt to explain what happened through a materialist lens will get you labeled as someone who justifies violence.

It's true that lone acts of violence won't lead to systemic change, and it's also true that structural violence of capitalism and empire states is rarely, if ever, punished. Just look at how they've managed to successfully rehabilitate George Bush. And If I say all this out loud many will think I'm justifying the murders or that I enjoyed it b/c we are conditioned to think in binaries.

The deeper problem is that many still don't grasp just how violent empire is & so if you try to explain that empire is the root cause of the cycle of reactionary violence you'll be seen as someone celebrating death.

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