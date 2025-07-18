Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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Influence through Confluence's avatar
Influence through Confluence
Jul 18, 2025

This confirms one thing that Columbia University itself has backchannels circumventing the "official" due process channels set up for the plebs.

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Leyla Adan's avatar
Leyla Adan
Jan 29

Am I the only one bewidered that this Laura lady signed off of something that wasn't approved. I am just a peasant property manager, but I don't sign off in things unless my boss approves it (if approval is required). Great job Jasper. 👀

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