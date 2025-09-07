Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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Anna Wermuth's avatar
Anna Wermuth
Sep 7, 2025

Thank you, Jasper. I’m sad I can’t afford a subscription at this time but know that your work is very appreciated. I’m no longer on social media and it’s refreshing to receive updates via the thorough & unapologetic reporting that you provide here. Free Palestine.

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Charlotte DC's avatar
Charlotte DC
Sep 7, 2025

I was actually grateful you went on Pod Save The World- I subscribed because of that.

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