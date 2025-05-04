Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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katie ferrari's avatar
katie ferrari
May 4, 2025

Thank you for this compilation, I see and appreciate the labor that went into it, particularly in providing context and summaries. Your captions and notes of sarcasm help me feel less insane.

As for your question, everyone needs to be pushing themselves just past their comfort zone to reclaim their humanity and integrity in this moment. And then rinsing and repeating, once the comfort zone is a bit wider. It’s easier to do that when we’re doing it together.

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Medina's avatar
Medina
May 4, 2025

The language of never again has proven hollow. I studied linguistics, and I think a lot about how language distorts reality. The facts are all there, but how we frame language shapes what we see. People aren't human shields - they're human beings struggling to survive. There is no such thing as a targeted air strike when most of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.

I’m not interested in debating the facts with people, but I am trying to ask better questions to expose cracks in logic and the distortions. So if someone shrugs off mass starvation b/c they believe Hamas is stealing food, I'd ask them if they then accept the outcome of that - the starvation of 2 million people.

Most people don’t want to sound cruel, so they hide behind language. We have the power of language to expose these cracks.

It reminds me about what happened in Srebrenica in '95 & the days leading up to the mass slaughter of over 8,000. The lying, the distortions, confusion, all meant to deflect attention from what had already been planned - a massacre hiding in plain sight. Except what's happening in Gaza is on a much more massive scale.

What haunts me now is how slow this genocide has gotten. Massacres shock & slowness dulls the senses. Deliberate starvation is slow but methodical, & it destroys every single layer of life. And to what end? So when it's time for post-conflict 'rebuilding' we can hold international conferences & use Gaza as a moral lesson for the world? Again? There are no preventative structures in place to stop this from happening in the first place. Just like Bosnia & Srebrenica - endless conferences & seminars. Memorials instead of prevention.

It's why continuing to name what is happening is vital - sustained attention on the truth b/c they are doing whatever they can to distort.

So regarding the question - what’s left is interruption. It has to hit their pockets. Hard and at once. One example - Dockworkers refusing to load weapons shipments. But it has to happen on a global, massive scale. Coordinated and organized. I have no idea how this is done.

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