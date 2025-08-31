Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joelle's avatar
Joelle
Aug 31, 2025

If someone could please primary Ritchie Torres in 2026, I would canvass for them until my feet fall off.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jasper Diamond Nathaniel and others
sara's avatar
sara
Aug 31, 2025

I couldn't finish it either, I just cry. I've called my reps, donated what I can, engaged people in conversations, support BDS,....I've even effing prayed (raised Catholic but I haven't practiced or believed in a long time). I simply cannot understand the emptiness, the indifference, the delight (wtf!!!!!) that allows this genocide to continue.

Ritchie Torres's face during that interview...there was nothing there!!!

My heart continues to break and yet somehow we're all just going about our day to day. How???

Witnessing this genocide (and I have seen very, very few pics or videos, I just can't) has changed me, and I will never forget.

I want every single motherf*cker who supports this held to account.

But above all, it must stop, NOW

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jasper Diamond Nathaniel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture