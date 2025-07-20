Infinite Jaz

Infinite Jaz

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Medina's avatar
Medina
Jul 20, 2025

Reading about Rubin's complaints of antisemitism made me revisit a lecture by Thomas Suárez, who traces the ideological & historical framework that allows someone like Rubin to claim discrimination for being confronted about military violence.

Israel self-identifies as THE Jewish state. It's an important distinction & it's framing & propaganda has made it nearly impossible these past 8 decades to question the Israeli state without appearing to attack Jews.

I assume your question of whether an American military vet would be able to claim discrimination if asked how many Iraqis he'd killed is a rhetorical one. I guess this question allows us to see the distinction more clearly. Israel posits itself as the only true expression of Jewish identity, & Suarez, and many other scholars, call this a hijacking of Jewish identity. This exceptionalism is built into Zionism & Suarez refers to the hijacking of Jewish identity as Israel's magic shield & energy source.

If anyone is interested in the lecture, here's the link -

https://youtu.be/RksThaJJ3eg?si=vu-iooaFixT8vrRh

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Natalie Johnson's avatar
Natalie Johnson
Jul 20, 2025

Thank you for the painstaking work that goes into this each week 💕

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